The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that they have a “person of interest” in connection with an extensive burglary that took place at the Cowlitz Fire District 5 station on Todd Road, with upwards of $100,000 in fire equipment and personal property stolen. The break-in was reported yesterday morning at about 9:15 am at the facility in the 400 block of Todd Road. A pickup with fire department markings and equipment was stolen, along with a black Jeep YJ, owned by a firefighter that was working on the Eagle Creek Fire in the Gorge. A 55-inch touch-screen computer monitor used for training, valued at $10,000 was stolen, along with other personal items and fire equipment. The department pickup was found yesterday afternoon, parked in a residential cul-de-sac in Gresham. The Jeep is still missing, along with the monitor and other items. Investigators are asking for your help in the case, and they ask that you use the TIP411 smart phone app to relay information.