It’s now being reported that the brush fire that started Monday near Kalama is under control, and has been turned over to the Department of Natural Resources. The fire was first reported at about 3 pm on Monday, burning in grass near milepost 33 on I-5 northbound. The fire grew to about 10 acres in size, heading in the direction of Bluff Road. DNR firefighters were joined by crews from Cowlitz Fire District 1, 2 and 5, along with a pair of helicopters that dipped water from Kress Lake. Old Pacific Highway was closed for several hours, along with one lane of the northbound freeway, and local residents were alerted that they may need to evacuate. No evacuations were needed, as fire officials reported that the conditions overnight gave firefighters the ability to gain control of the fire yesterday morning. No injuries have been reported, and no buildings have been damaged. The cause of the fire is still not known.