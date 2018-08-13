There’s now a second fire burning in the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, while the Miriam Fire continues to burn. The Clear Fork Fire is about 10 acres in size, and that fire is contributing to an expansion of the closure area in the Goat Rocks area. They have been dropping retardant on that fire, to try and keep it contained to a specific area.

The Miriam Fire has grown to more than 2,200 acres, and continues to work its way toward the White Pass Ski Resort, which is now just two miles away from the fire front. Fire lines are being cut, and fire crews are starting to protect structures connected to the resort. Evacuation levels remain at the same levels as late last week. The Pacific Coast Trail is closed from Elk Pass to White Pass; Highway 12 remains open, and it is currently NOT threatened by the fire. They say that you do need to exercise caution in the area of Rimrock Lake, due to road construction and firefighting operations. Cool and moist weather helped over the weekend, but it’s noted that things are supposed to warm up again.

A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect tonight in the extreme South Washington Cascades and in the foothills south of the Lewis River. The Weather Service says that we should see low humidity and high winds in these areas tonight through tomorrow afternoon, increasing the fire danger yet again. These conditions could be favorable for a fast fire spread, so you’re advised to be extremely careful with possible sources of ignition, especially in grassy areas. Also remember that outdoor burning is banned almost everywhere.