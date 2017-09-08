A change in the winds is blowing the wildfire smoke out of the local area, but we still have an Air Quality Alert in effect for this area through noon today. The air quality monitor in Longview is in the “moderate” range this morning, right on the edge of going to “good.” The wildfires continue to rage around the area, with the smoke continuing to cloud the air. They say that the air quality should improve later today, as a weather system pushes in from the Pacific Ocean.

The battle against the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge continues; that fire has now burned more than 33,000 acres, and is still listed at just 5 percent containment. Fire officials say that they are making progress, and this cooler weather will help firefighters gain more ground. More than 300 firefighters are now working on this blaze, which is one of the largest mobilizations in Oregon state history. Cooler weather and a smoke “cap” is helping to contain the East Crater Fire, which is still listed at 467 acres; that fire continues to have the Indian Heaven Wilderness and the Pacific Crest Trail closed. Crews are also making progress on the Bear Creek Fire, which has burned about 35 acres near Carson, a fire that threatens the Bear Creek Watershed, which serves at the water supply for the town of Carson.