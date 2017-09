As the rain falls, they’re continuing to release fire crews that have been battling the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge. The fire is still working; it has grown to nearly 48-thousand-665 acres, and is 46 percent contained. About 630 firefighters remain involved in the firefight, down from 967 that were on the line last Sunday. All mandatory evacuation notices have been lifted in Multnomah and Hood River counties, thought a Level 1 “Be Ready” alert remains up in several locations, due to flash flood hazards. I-84 eastbound remains closed between Troutdale and Hood River, and there’s still no timeline as to when it might re-open. The Historic Columbia River Highway also remains closed, and will remain closed for a “long time.” Rain is expected to continue falling off and on in the Gorge through this week, so no significant fire growth is expected.