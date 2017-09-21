As the rain continues to help in the fight against the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is out with updated landslide maps for that area. The fire grew only slightly yesterday, and remains at 46 percent containment. The new map discloses 286 existing landslides in the eastern part of Multnomah County, including the Eagle Creek Fire area. They say that knowing where past landslides are is a key, as those areas are most likely to move again. Burned-over areas will be extremely susceptible for landslides, after the vegetation that held things together is now lost. You can go to oregongeology.org/slido to check these maps, which also has other information about landslide hazards.

While I-84 eastbound between Troutdale and Hood River remains closed, the Post Offices in Cascade Locks and Corbett are re-opening. Both have been closed for about two weeks, due to the Eagle Creek Fire. Evacuations also prompted the closure of those post offices; local residents have been picking up mail in Troutdale and Stevenson. The Bridal Veil Post Office remains closed, with those residents now able to get their mail in Corbett.

Chinook Pass re-opens to traffic today. The Washington Department of Transportation closed the pass, due to impacts from fires that are burning near Mount Rainier. They say that fire crews are now wrapping up their work, and they expect to open the highway today. They’re urging caution if you take that route, as fire crews will continue to monitor conditions along the SR 410 corridor.