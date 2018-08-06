Forest Service officials are now reporting that the Miriam Fire near White Pass has grown to more than 1,000 in size. As of yesterday evening, the Miriam Fire is reported to be 1,060 acres in size, and it only five percent contained. They say that the fire started last Monday, July 30th, apparently ignited by lightning. It’s currently burning about three miles east of the White Pass Ski Area; the fire is currently completely within the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area; because of the proximity to White Pass and other camps near Clear Lake, full suppression efforts are being employed. Fire crews are limited, due to resources being spread across all of the fires that are currently burning. Fire officials say that they plan to continue structure prep at church camps in the area, as they expect this week’s hot and dry weather to increase the fire activity. They also plan to continue scouting for containment options along forest roads in the area. About 200 firefighters are currently on the line, along with a helicopter and a bulldozer.

In order to try and reduce the chance of fires that are started by sparks from bullets, the Department of Natural Resources imposed a statewide ban on target shooting on lands that are managed by DNR. The ban went into effect last Saturday, coming on the heels of the shooting ban that was recently imposed by Washington Fish and Wildlife. Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz says that this is a common-sense move as fire danger continues to increase. They say that shooting at this time of year can be a risky prospect, as bullets pass through decayed wood, or make sparks as they hit off of rocks. 96 percent of Washington state is now listed as in “drought” conditions, but this ban also does not restrict the use of rifles for hunting. The ban is expected to last through September 30th, but it could be shortened or extended, depending on the conditions.