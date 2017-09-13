With cooler weather and more favorable winds, progress continues to be made against the wildfires that are burning in the region. The Eagle Creek Fire actually continues to grow, going from 33,000 to more than 35,000 acres in size; fire officials now say that this fire is 11 percent contained, with more than 900 firefighters on the line. They’re continuing to extend fire containment lines along the eastern edge of the fire, along with lines along I-84. Officials expect I-84 to remain closed between Troutdale and Hood River for at least another week, due to rocks, snags and other debris that’s on the highway. ODOT is working with fire managers to see when the westbound lanes might re-open.

The Bear Creek Fire near Carson is now completely contained, and they say that the East Crater Fire near Mount Adams remains at 467 acres in size. They say that fire growth is “minimal,” as fire crews set lines on the east edge of the Indian Heaven Wilderness. The wilderness and a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail remain closed by this fire.