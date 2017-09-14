A change in the winds reportedly caused a flare-up in the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge, expanding the size of that fire to more than 37,000 acres in size. Fire officials say that’s an increase of more than 1,900 acres overnight, but they’re also reporting progress on containment. The fire is now 13 percent contained, and they’re hoping that more progress was made overnight. Evacuation levels have been dropped in some areas, allowing local residents to return to their home. I-84 remains closed to all traffic between Troutdale and Hood River, but there are some hopes that the westbound lanes could re-open soon, possibly by next week, if the rain that’s expected comes in. They say that the Historic Columbia River Highway will probably remain closed “for a long time.” Warnings about staying out of the area are going out again, after a man hiked into the active fire area and flew a drone on Saturday. They say that this is still a very dangerous area, and people need to stay out at this time.

The Archer Mountain Fire in Skamania County is now listed as 100 percent contained, but fire officials say that they’re still keeping a close eye on this situation, as fire activity could pick up again. This started as a spot fire, ignited by embers from the Eagle Creek Fire, eventually growing to 260 acres.

The East Crater Fire near Mount Adams is now at 470 acres in size, but cooler weather and favorable winds are keeping that fire somewhat contained. The Indian Heaven Wilderness remains closed by this fire, along with a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail. Campgrounds in the area also remain closed; restrictions on fires and smoking remain in place in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest through this weekend at a minimum. The Bear Creek and Siouxon Fires are 100 percent contained, and continue to be monitored.

Evacuation levels in the White River and Sunrise areas near Mount Rainier are being dropped, as progress is being made in the Norse Peak Fire. The White River Campground has re-opened, along with trails in that area. SR 410 remains closed by fire activity, along with Chinook Pass, Tipsoo Lake and the Naches Loop Trail. The Washington Department of Transportation and Mount Rainier web pages have current updates.