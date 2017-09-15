Westbound I-84 is open to traffic once again between Hood River and Troutdale, re-opened yesterday evening after being closed by the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that the westbound freeway re-opened at 6:30 last night, but the eastbound lanes will remain closed indefinitely. It’s also noted that all ramps in that stretch of freeway remain closed, including the ramps in and out of Cascade Locks. They also say that stopping along this piece of freeway is prohibited. I-84 has been completely closed to traffic since September 4th, following the start of the Eagle Creek Fire.

The latest update on the Eagle Creek Fire shows that it’s now 17 percent contained, and now covers more than 37,000 acres. Four homes have been destroyed by the fire, but evacuation notices of varying levels remain in effect all along the Gorge. “Burnouts” are being used to remove fuel between the fire front and the town of Wyeth, which is currently in the path of the fire as it moves to the south and east. Firefighters are hoping that the weatherman is right in predicting rain for Sunday; there’s currently a 50-percent chance of rain for Sunday afternoon, going up to 90 percent for Sunday night.

The Eagle Creek Fire is causing a postponement of a festival in Hood River. The Hood River Hops Fest had been planned for next weekend, on Saturday, the 23rd, but the Hood River Chamber of Commerce now says that the Hops Fest will be moved to Saturday, October 7th. They say that the closure of I-84 and the evacuation advisories for local residents are factors in the decision; Chamber officials say that for an “optimal” experience, it makes more sense to not draw large numbers of people into an area where an active wildfire is working. They’re hoping that people will choose to “make a long weekend of it,” and come to Hood River on October 7th to support the local businesses that have been impacted by this fire.

The East Crater Fire is now listed at 490 acres in size, kicked up by low humidity and an increase in winds. Some of the firefighters were sent to another location yesterday, after a small fire cropped up in the area of Eckhart Point, about nine miles outside of Trout Lake. That small fire was quickly extinguished. Officials connected to this fire are also hoping that Sunday’s rain will help to get this fire put out.

Highway 12 was closed for about an hour near White Pass yesterday afternoon, as they deal with a brush fire. The Washington Department of Transportation announced a full closure of the highway at milepost 133, near Lake Creek, about a quarter after 1 pm. The highway re-opened about an hour later; details about the fire were not disclosed.