Authorities in Lewis County report that the victims in a house fire that took place last week in Glenoma have been identified as the occupants of the home. The Coroner’s Office reports that Dennis L. Watson, 51, Lynn L. Lauer, 72, and Alice M. Lauer, 83, all died from smoke inhalation, but the investigation into the manner of death is continuing. The fire was reported early on the morning of Thursday, the 9th, in the 100 block of Frost Creek Road in Glenoma. Those on the scene when firefighters arrived said that the residents were still inside the house, and those three bodies were found after the fire was put out. The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing, which could also let us know about the manner of death. A press release is planned as that work is completed.