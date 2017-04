A person who was driving in the area of Kelso Drive and Haussler Road called Kelso Police early yesterday morning to report seeing two “fireballs drifting across the sky.” This incident took place at about 4:30 yesterday morning; the caller says that the fireballs appeared to be about 100 feet above the ground, heading in a northeasterly direction. Kelso Police checked the area and didn’t see anything; no other reports came in.