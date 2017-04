Members of Longview Firefighters Union Local 828 are out with a public call, asking for help in supporting Tim Housh, a Local 828 member who was injured in a fire at his home in Lacey. Union officials say that Housh was injured on Wednesday, when fire damaged his home. In a Facebook posting, they say that Housh suffered partial thickness burns to 45 percent of his body, and will face an extensive recovery that will be involve multiple surgeries. If you would like to help out, they ask that you make checks out to “Longview Union Fire Fighters, and you can mail those donations to the main fire station at 740 Commerce Avenue in Longview.