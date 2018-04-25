Longview Fire Marshal Jim Kambeitz is being honored as Longview’s Firefighter of the Year. He received the award at the recent annual Longview Fire Awards Ceremony, which was held at the McClelland Arts Center. Kambeitz started with Longview Fire back in 2003, serving as the Fire Marshal. Along with his duties of conducting fire inspections, new construction plan review, fire investigations and community education, Kambeitz also serves as the second-in-command to current Fire Chief Phil Jurmu. It’s noted that Kambeitz was selected in a unanimous vote; one nomination form notes how Kambeitz has all of the qualities that you list when you think about the ultimate firefighter.

“Above and Beyond” awards were also handed out; Firefighter Mike Mann was honored for his “outstanding and steadfast” fundraising efforts connected to the annual Seattle Firefighter Stair Climb. Mann singlehandedly raised $11,650 dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, ranking him number 7 overall out of nearly 2,500 participants. Firefighter-Paramedic Steve Lame was recognized for his positive “Can Do” attitude, and his efforts in helping new firefighters. Master Firefighter Jim Trussell got an award for his efforts with the Longview Firefighter Salmon Derby, along with other fundraising work; he also works as a fire investigator, and helped to write the specs for Longview’s new ladder truck. Lieutenant Brett Johnson received an award for his efforts connected to the professional development of Longview Firefighters.