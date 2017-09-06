The Air Pollution Advisory that covers the region is being extended through noon on Friday. The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency announced the extension yesterday afternoon, saying that the continued intrusion of smoke from the wildfires in the Columbia River Gorge and in the Cascades will keep air quality at “unhealthy” levels through Friday. They say that you should try to limit driving and other activities that contribute to air pollution, and be sure to take steps to protect others who might be at risk from poor air quality.

Outdoor burning is now banned state-wide, with the Department of Natural Resources announcing that ban yesterday afternoon. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz says that the wildfires and the smoke are affecting every community in the state. She says that there’s no foreseeable relief in the weather, and with firefighting resources stretched thin, they can no longer allow outdoor burning in the state. This ban covers state lands and lands protected by DNR only; federal agencies control burning regulations, while city and county restrictions may also be in place. It’s noted that DNR fire crews responded to 21 new fire starts on Labor Day alone.

A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for this area, the Coast Range and the Cascade Foothills through tomorrow evening, as we have a chance of thunderstorms in the local area later today and into tomorrow. Gusty and erratic winds of up to 30 miles an hour are also possible, making for hazardous fire conditions.

As they continue to battle the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge, be aware that I-84 remains closed between Troutdale and The Dalles, and the Coast Guard is also closing the Columbia River as a safety precaution. They say that a “safety zone” has been set up between river mile 126 and 146, intended to help protect boats, crew members and the environment from falling hot ash, and the traffic from firefighting aircraft that are using the river. They say that no commercial vessels are affected at this time, but the Captain of the Port will re-assess the situation this morning.

Other fires are also burning in Washington; the National Park Service is announcing the closure of the northeastern portion of Mount Rainier National Park, due to “unpredictable behavior” from the Norse Peak Fire. All trails and cross-country zones on the east side of the park are now closed, and there’s a Level 2 evacuation advisory for the White River Campground. SR 410 between Cayuse Pass and Crystal Mountain remains closed. The Norse Peak and American fires have burned more than 19 thousand acres of land.

The East Crater Fire near Mount Adams continues to have the Indian Heaven Wilderness closed, though smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire helped to cool that area, and reduced the spread of the fire. The Bear Creek Fire is also burning north of Carson, currently estimated at about 25 acres in size; Forest Service officials say that they’re making “good progress” on that fire.

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help after they identified a 15 year-old Vancouver teen as the person who started the Eagle Creek Fire. Witnesses report that the teen was laughing and was throwing lit fireworks, which went down a hill and then started this wildfire. OSP says that this teen was identified and was actually interviewed by law enforcement; they’re asking other witnesses to come forward, along with anyone else who might have information. They’re asking anyone who may have been on the Eagle Creek Trail or at Punch Bowl Falls, and if you heard fireworks or other explosions last Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm to come forward. Call 503-375-3555 if you can help with this investigation.