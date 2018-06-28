Today’s the day that legal fireworks sales begin in Washington state. Fireworks stands are opening all around the area, selling fireworks through July 5th. State law allows fireworks to be sold between noon and 11 pm today. Starting tomorrow and going through July 4th, fireworks sales are legal between 9 am and 11 pm. On July 5th, you can buy fireworks between 9 am and 9 pm, but remember that after July 5th, it will be illegal to possess those fireworks.

Legal discharge times are from noon to 11 pm today; tomorrow through July 3rd, the hours are from 9 am to 11 pm. On Independence Day, you can shoot fireworks from 9 am until midnight, and on Jluy 5th, from 9 am to 11 pm. You’re reminded to observe the “Three B’s” when setting off fireworks; Be Prepared, Be Safe and Be Responsible. Get more information from your local fire agency.