Longview Police say that people have been asking about the hours for legal fireworks use around the New Year, so they’re out with some information in that regard. Under Washington state law, the window for legally purchasing fireworks opened on Tuesday; it’s legal to purchase from noon to 11 pm between Tuesday, the 27th and Saturday, the 31st. However, it is NOT legal to set those fireworks off. The RCW’s say that it’s legal to discharge fireworks from 6 pm to Midnight on New Year’s Eve, and from Midnight to 1 am on New Year’s Day. Check with your local fire agency about other possible restrictions, or for additional safety information.