The City of Castle Rock is restricting the use of fireworks inside the city limits, starting next year. At Monday night’s meeting, the Castle Rock City Council voted unanimously to limit fireworks use to just two days during the year, on the 4th of July, and on New Year’s Eve. The new rules do not restrict sales of fireworks, nor do they affect this year’s legal days for setting off fireworks. Under the current rules, fireworks will go on sale June 28th, and will be available through July 5th. Lighting the fireworks is legal from noon to 11 pm on the 28th, from 9 am to 11 pm on June 29th through July 4th, and from 9 am to 9 pm on July 5th. Next year, it will be legal to set off fireworks from 9 am until midnight on the 4th of July, and from 6 pm to 1 am on New Year’s Eve. City officials say that a committee worked on the issue for about a year; they say that they were looking for a “middle ground,” responding to noise, debris and fire complaints, while also allowing people to celebrate the holiday. A public meeting is planned for Monday, July 2nd, where public input will be taken, before final action is taken on the new restrictions.