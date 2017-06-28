The local fireworks stands open at noon today, and will be allowed to sell fireworks through July 5th. The State Fire Marshal’s Office reports that 857 retail fireworks stand licenses were issued across the state this year. The legal hours for sales of fireworks is from noon until 11 pm today, and from 9 am to 11 pm tomorrow through July 4th. The stands can also be open for sales on Wednesday, the 5th from 9 am until 9 pm. The legal hours for discharging fireworks is close to that for sales, with a few extra hours built in. Legal discharge hours are noon to 11 pm today, and from 9 am to 11 pm from the 29th to July 3rd; on the 4th, the hours are 9 am until midnight, and on the 5th, you can legally shoot fireworks from 9 am to 11 pm. Be sure to exercise extreme caution when setting off fireworks; be considerate by observing the legal hours, and clean up your debris afterward. Contact your local fire agency for more information on fireworks safety.