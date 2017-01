The First Thursday programs continue tonight at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum in Kelso, kicking off the New Year as usual with the “Staff Favorites” program. Along with the new “Cowlitz Encounters” main exhibit, museum staff members will each present their favorite additions to the museum collection over the past year; Museum Director David Freece says that they have added some “very interesting” items to the collection in 2016. Tonight’s program starts at 7 pm at the Museum on Allen Street in Kelso; admission is free.