The local Dutch Bros coffee stands plan to try and raise some money for FISH of Cowlitz County today, donating a dollar from each drink sold to the local agency. FISH of Cowlitz County helps to supply food banks at 18 local churches, and the money raised from today’s event will help to purchase food for those food banks. Last year, they raised more than $2,100 during this “Dutch Luv Day” event. Dutch Bros is located at just off of I-5 at 105 Kelso Drive in Kelso, at 905 Ocean Beach Highway, and at 901 15th Avenue in Longview.