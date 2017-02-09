Interest is high in a hearing that’s planned for today in front of the Washington Senate Natural Resources Committee, where the operators of the Cowlitz Trout Hatchery will be asked how they “lost” more than a half-million fish fry. In the middle of last month, stories about the loss from the Cowlitz Trout Hatchery came out, saying that about 514,000 summer steelhead and cutthroat trout smolt were “missing.” They say that represents about 70 percent of the summer stock that was supposed to be released into the Cowlitz River this spring. In their initial response to the stories, Washington Fish and Wildlife talked about several possible factors, including predation by birds, disease, mis-counting and premature escape. WDFW leaders are expected at today’s hearing, which will start at 1:30 pm in Senate Hearing Room 3 at the Capitol Campus in Olympia. The hearing will also be broadcast live on TVW, and will be live-streamed at TVW.org.