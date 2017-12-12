The Coast Guard says that one of their specialized 52-foot motor lifeboats helped to bring a disabled fishing boat and its load of fish safely back to the Port of Astoria over the weekend. Last Sunday, a distress call came in from a 58-foot “dragger” called the “Ashlyne.” They had four people aboard, along with 42 thousand pounds of fish, and had just lost their main engine. The 52-foot “Triumph II” was dispatched from Cape Disappointment, and that crew was able to safely bring the Ashlyne in over the deep-water bar. Coast Guard officials say that the power and stability of the Triumph II allowed the crew to safely tow the loaded fishing boat in, rather than the 47-foot boats that are usually sent out. No injuries were reported.