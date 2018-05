Fishery managers are now saying that the Spring Chinook salmon run on the Columbia River is smaller than had first been projected. The original prediction for this year’s run was put at 166,700 fish; that number is now put at 116,500 fish. As of this past Sunday, 64,479 Spring Chinook had been counted at Bonneville Dam; they’re currently predicting that the “up-river” run will come in at 81,800. Managers say that there shouldn’t be any problems with meeting upriver hatchery goals, with nearly a month left in this run. They haven’t said yet if Spring Chinook angling will be re-opened on the main stem of the river. There’s also a caveat with this report, saying that the high water from the snowmelt and wide fluctuations in daily passage make the revised run-size estimate somewhat uncertain.