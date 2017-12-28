Fishery managers are going “back to the past” as they continue to look methods to harvest salmon, while still protecting endangered native stocks. Earlier this month, the results of two years of testing of fish traps near Cathlamet were shared with officials in Wahkiakum County, using technology that was banned from the Columbia River back in 1936. A month of testing showed that more than 2,100 salmon were caught and released, with a survival rate of more than 99 percent. Fishery managers are looking for alternates to gillnets in the commercial fishery, due to the high mortality rates and the “non-selective” nature of those nets. It’s noted that there’s still work to do in regard to these type of traps, and how they might be employed by commercial fishermen on the Columbia.