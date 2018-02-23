The City of Longview could soon be making $10,000 per month on the abandoned Fishers Lane Water Treatment Plant, as a data mining company offers to lease the facility as a host for their server farm. Longview Economic Development Director Joe Phillips says that the Canada-based company offers what’s called “hybrid hosting”. Phillips says that this company is currently installing 8,000 servers per month in the United States, along with another 75,000-server job that’s being installed in Canada. Phillips says that the facility could employ as many as 30 people at full build-out. Phillips says that MiningSky, Inc. of Vancouver, B. C. will take the building in as-is condition, but there will need to be a zoning change, as that area is currently zoned for single-family housing. Phillips says that the company would initially sign a five-year lease, with options to renew. The city has been trying to use or dispose of this property since the Water Treatment Plant was decommissioned in 2012; they say that the only previous interest was a $50,000 offer to purchase the property.
Fishers Lane Deal
Posted on 23rd February 2018 at 08:41
