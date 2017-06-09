The Longview City Council is giving a thumbs-up to staff recommendations to demolish the old Fishers Lane Water Treatment Plant, auctioning off the building’s equipment and then selling the property. At a workshop held last night, Public Works Director Jeff Cameron said that there’s no other real value for the city in keeping the property; demolition of the current building is estimated to cost about $2.7 million, and the bare land has a value of about $300,000. Cameron says that it’s unlikely that the sale of equipment and metal salvage would cover the cost of demolition. Conversion of the property to a park or some other facility would require special use permits, or re-zoning of the area. As a part-owner of the property, the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District will have input before the ultimate disposition is settled.