Sturgeon and salmon anglers are getting another day of fishing on the main stem of the Columbia River. Fish biologists in Washington and Oregon met yesterday, and they agreed that additional fishing could be allowed. The river had been scheduled to close today below Bonneville Dam, but they now say that the season will remain open from tomorrow through June 15th, with a daily bag limit of two hatchery Chinook salmon. The river will close again from the 15th to the 22nd, but then it will re-open for salmon fishing on Friday, the 22nd.The river also remains open for summer Steelhead fishing. Above Bonneville, the river will remain open through July 31st.

The current Sturgeon retention season had been scheduled to end this Friday, but a poor weather forecast has fishery managers moving that day to Saturday. Sturgeon retention will be allowed downstream of the Wauna powerlines this Saturday only, but all fishing must stop at 2 pm, and that includes catch-and-release fishing. This is also Free Fishing Weekend in Washington, with no license required. No license will be needed for Saturday’s fishery, but you will still need to record your catch on a free Washington Catch Record Card.