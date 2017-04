Columbia River salmon anglers are getting some additional opportunities to catch those legendary Spring Chinook, as Washington Fish and Wildlife announces extensions of the current season. Salmon fishing will now be allowed from the 13th to the 17th, and from the 20th to the 23rd, upstream from Buoy 10 to Bonneville Dam. The season had closed on April 10th, with only about ten percent of the current catch quota filled. Fishery managers blame the poor catch rate on high and murky waters; they say that the fishing should pick up as streamflows drop, and more fish start moving upriver.