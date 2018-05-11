The Lewis River re-opens to hatchery Chinook and Steelhead retention, starting tomorrow. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that the river will be open for Chinook fishing from the mouth to Johnson Creek, then you can also retain hatchery Steelhead from Johnson Creek to Merwin Dam. It’s noted that stretch of river will be open for bank fishing only, with no boats allowed. WDFW officials say that hatchery broodstock goals have been met, so they can re-open the river for fishing.

Recreational halibut fishing off of Ilwaco closes at midnight tonight. WDFW reports that anglers harvested more than 8,400 pounds of halibut off of the mouth of the Columbia during last weekend’s fishery, out of a total quota of 11,182 pounds. They say that there’s sufficient quota left to allow fishing today, but not through Sunday. They say that the “nearshore halibut fishery” in Marine Area 1 will continue on Mondays and Wednesdays until further notice.