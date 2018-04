Anglers will soon get a short season to catch and retain White Sturgeon in the lower Columbia River, and the main stem will also open for one more day of Spring Chinook Salmon fishing. Washington Fish and Wildlife joined with Oregon Fish and Wildlife in announcing that Chinook fishing will re-open for Chinook Salmon fishing this Saturday, April 14th, from Buoy 10 to Bonneville Dam. The river will also be open for fin-clipped Steelhead to the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco, and for Shad below Bonneville Dam. In addition, the river will be open for White Sturgeon retention on ten days in May and June, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between Monday, May 14th and Monday, June 4th. Anglers will be allowed to keep one fish per day, with an annual bag limit of two fish between 44 and 50 inches in length. Anglers will need a current fishing license, which became available on the first of this month. Full details are available on the WDFW web page.