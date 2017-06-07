The 2017 Rose Festival Fleet makes its way upriver today and tomorrow, and this year’s fleet will feature one of the most advanced ships in the United States Navy. The Littoral Combat Ship USS Jackson is scheduled to arrive tomorrow afternoon, the last ship in this year’s fleet of eight ships. The Jackson is an Independence-class LCS, commissioned in December of 2015. The LCS ships are one of the Navy’s newest combat weapons, designed to work in near-shore waters, moving at high speeds while delivering troops, helicopters or other supplies to combat zones. The arrivals start today, with the Canadian Navy ships Brandon and Edmonton projected to arrive at the Portland sea wall around 1 pm. With an estimated two-hour transit from Longview to Portland, that would put them in this area around 11 am. The U. S. Coast Guard ships Alert, Orcas, Bluebell and Ironwood are due about two hours later. Tomorrow, the USS Bunker Hill, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, is projected to come into Portland at about 3 pm, followed by the USS Jackson at 4 pm. Tours of the ships will be available Friday through Sunday; you will need to go through security procedures prior to board. The fleet is scheduled to depart early next week.