The rains are easing this morning, the snow and ice has melted, and local roads are bare and wet. Flood watches in the local area have been cancelled, but there were some precautions taken last night in the local area. As authorities were keeping an eye on the Kalama River, Camp Kalama was cleared out as a precaution, with current tenants allowed to move their trailers and RV’s to the Port of Kalama Marina for the night. As of yesterday evening, observers noted that the level of the river was about three feet below the lowest riverfront spaces. They’re continuing to monitor the situation, as the threat of flooding in the local area continues to ease.