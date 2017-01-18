As the rain increases and the freezing level rises, the City of Clatskanie is preparing for the possibility of another flood event. City Manager Greg Hinkelman tells the Clatskanie Chief that “things are dry right now,” but they’re worried about all of the snow in the hills, as the freezing level pops up. He says that they could catch a break if the predicted models come through, with a dry spell after this latest round of heavy rain. The city is preparing with sand and sandbags, available to the public at the intersection of Howard Road and Highway 47 in Clatskanie. It’s also possible that a second sandbag station could be set up at Clatskanie Park.