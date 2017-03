A Flood Warning is still up on the Columbia River in Longview, as the river continues to blip up above the Minor Flood stage of 13.-5 feet on the high tides in the local area. This morning, the river is running right in between the Action Stage of 12 feet on the low tide and 13.5 feet on the high tide, fluctuations that are expected to run through the weekend. Forecasters say that they expect a high tide of just over 14 feet early tomorrow morning, then the river should start receding below flood stage over the weekend. Once the river gets over 14 feet, we could see some flooding of farmlands and other properties not protected by dikes and levees in the areas around Longview, Kalama and Woodland. No major flooding is expected at this time.