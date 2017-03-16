A Flood Warning is now up on the Lower Cowlitz River in Kelso, with high water starting to encroach on the low-lying areas around town. As of 3:45 this morning, the Cowlitz in Kelso was running at 22.1 feet, six-tenths of a foot over the Minor Flood stage of 21.5 feet. The river is expected to keep rising slightly through the morning, and then will start dropping later today. Above the Minor Flood stage, areas like Cowlitz Gardens and West Stock Road will see some flooding. Other pastures and lowland areas upstream of Kelso could also see some flooding. The river is expected to start dropping later this morning, and could be below the Action Stage of 19.5 feet by noon tomorrow. You need to be ready for the possibility of flooded roadways and intersections as you make your way around this morning.