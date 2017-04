The Flood Warning on the Columbia River at Longview continues, with the river still rising above the Minor Flood stage of 13.5 feet on the high tides through the weekend. The Weather Service says that the river is expected to go its highest point in this event on this morning’s high tides, cresting at just over 14 feet. At this level, minor flooding of undiked farmlands and other property not protected by dikes should be expected. After this morning’s high tide, the river is expected to start slowly receding through the rest of the weekend. The river is expected to start dropping below the Action Stage of 12 feet on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.