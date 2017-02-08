Now, we need to get ready for heavy rains and rising rivers. There’s a Flood Watch going up in the area, starting this afternoon and going through Friday night. The Weather Service says that heavy rain is expected to roll in this afternoon, and will continue through tomorrow afternoon. Three to six inches of rain is possible in the Coast Range, and they say that we could get between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain in the inland valleys. Along with this heavy rain, snow levels are jumping way up, going to more than 7,000 feet. Some rivers are already running high, and this additional snowmelt will push them higher. At this time, they’re keeping an eye on the Grays River in Wahkiakum County as having the potential for flooding. The situation is expected to ease up on Friday.