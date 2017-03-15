The Weather Service reports that nearly two inches of rain has fallen in the Kelso-Longview area over the past 48 hours, with higher amounts reports in the hills to the west and east of us. Rapid snowmelt in the mountains is also pushing up the water levels in local rivers and streams. There’s a Flood Watch up on the Lower Columbia River, with forecasters saying that the main stem of the Columbia will go over the Action Stage of 12 feet later today, and then will be cross the Minor Flood Stage of 13.5 feet during the high tides through the weekend and into next week. The Cowlitz River in Kelso crossed the Action Stage of 19.5 feet this morning, and is expected to crest at just less than 21 feet in a couple of days, below the Minor Flood stage of 21.5 feet. They say that flooding of low-lying property and low areas of roads could be covered by water during this event; parks, marinas and port areas along the lower Columbia River will also be dealing with the high water, along with debris that will be floating down the river.
Flood Watch
Posted on 15th March 2017 at 09:02
