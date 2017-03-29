The Flood Warning on the Columbia River in Longview continues, with the river rising above the Minor Flood stage of 13.5 feet on the high tides through the weekend. They say that the river will be peaking at about 13.8 feet later in the week, and then should slowly recede. Minor flooding of undiked lowlands should be expected.

The Northwest Avalanche Center is also out with a warning this morning, saying that avalanche danger in the Olympics, the west slopes of the Washington Cascades and Mount Hood. Last night’s frontal system and additional weather coming in today is building new snow layers in the higher elevations, along with the rain load in the lower elevations. They say that avalanche danger is high in “all three terrain bands,” with natural avalanches considered to be “very likely.” They say that travel into the backcountry is NOT recommended at this time; the warning does NOT apply to ski areas, which employ their own avalanche control measures.