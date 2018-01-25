The Weather Service says that it’s possible that we could see some localized flooding this weekend, as another round of heavy rains bears down on the region. They say that local rivers and streams are already running high, and soils are fully saturated. Forecasters say that the Coast Range could get as much as five inches of rain from Friday night to Saturday night, and the inland valleys could get as much as two inches. The track of the heaviest rain isn’t known as of yet, and the areas that will be most affected will be refined through the week. They say that if you live in or near a flood-prone area, this is a good time to review your action plans, in the event that flooding does develop.