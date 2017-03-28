The Weather Service says that more rain and increased snowmelt in the mountains could lead to some lowland flooding later this week. A Flood Warning is currently up on the Columbia River in Longview, which is running right around the Minor Flood level of 13.5 feet, and will be hovering near that mark for most of the week. Forecasters say that the river will fluctuate between 12 feet and 13.6 feet on the tides through Wednesday, with some minor flooding of lowland areas that are not protected by dikes or levees.

They also say that there’s “further increased threat” of landslides today and tomorrow across much of Western Washington, with the rain that’s expected through tomorrow. The Weather Service says that soils across the region continue to be saturated, which they say is unusual for this time in March. With at least another inch of rain is expected in the next couple of days, they say that landslide risk all across Western Washington will remain high through tomorrow.