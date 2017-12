No injuries were reported when a gun was discharged inside of a home on West Side Highway on Saturday. Deputies were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of West Side Highway shortly after 5 pm on Saturday, with a woman claiming that her boyfriend had fired a gun through the floor of the unit, going into the apartment below. The woman who called 911 said that the shooter was “upset about some relationship issues;” Deputies also say that both the 911 caller and the suspect had been drinking. The woman who called 911 went to a motel in Kelso, supposedly “for her own safety,” while the suspect drove into town. Deputies were able to locate and arrest the man; his name hasn’t yet been released.