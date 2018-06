It appears that someone is stealing flowers from sites in Castle Rock, including the theft of at least 18 peach-colored rose bushes that had recently been planted near the city’s entry sign on Huntington Avenue South. Over this past weekend, public works employees reported that two hanging flower pots were missing from the covered area at the Park-and-Ride in Castle Rock, along with the 18 rose bushes that were stolen from the fountain area on Huntington Avenue. The flower pots are valued at $250 each, while the roses have a value of $450. No suspects have been identified.