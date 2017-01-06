The influenza outbreak that’s been reported at hospitals to the north of us has now hit Saint John Medical Center. Hospital officials say that they saw their first confirmed case of flu back in November; the pace is picking up now, with 35 cases confirmed in the week prior to Christmas, and another 62 cases during the week running up to New Year’s. The hospital tells TDN that they’re currently seeing about a 60-percent positive rate for cases that they’re testing for influenza. It’s still going to be several weeks before authorities now for certain about the size of this year’s flu outbreak, but the early numbers indicate that this could be as bad as the H1N1 outbreak of 2008-2009. Flu precautions are being taken at health care facilities around the area, and you’re also being asked to take precautions of your own. Be sure to cover your cough, and to wash and sanitize your hands. If you do come down with the flu, be aware that a hospital visit generally is NOT needed; rest, fluids and aspirin should do the trick over a few days. Try to stay at home and avoid others until you’re fever-free for at least 24 hours.