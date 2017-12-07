You may need some extra time and extra caution on the way in this morning, as local roads may be icy, and are also covered with fog. Overnight lows in the local area are down around the freezing mark, and that’s causing moisture to become ice on area roadways. Overpasses, underpasses and bridges will be particular areas of difficulty; it’s also noted that conditions can vary widely over short distances. The bare and dry road that you’re driving on can become slick and icy suddenly and without warning. Fog has also formed overnight, reducing visibility and increasing the hazard on local roads. You’ll need to budget some extra time and reduce your speed. Increase following distances, while also taking care in acceleration and braking.

An air stagnation advisory also continues in the local area through next Monday morning, as the Weather Service warns of the possibility of poor air quality. “Limited ventilation” in the region could lead to smoke, auto emissions and other pollutants being trapped near the ground. This morning, the air quality in Longview and Yacolt is reported to be “good,” while Vancouver and Chehalis have “moderate” air quality this morning.

A Wind Advisory also continues until 6 pm today in the Columbia River Gorge, with sustained east winds of 25 to 35 miles an hour on the west end of the Gorge. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 miles an hour are expected. Areas east of I-205 are expected to be most affected, including Troutdale, Gresham, Camas and Washougal. Be ready for some difficult conditions if you’re driving an RV, a big truck or another type of high-profile vehicle.