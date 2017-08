This heat wave is drying out the woods in the local area, which has some of the local forest land owners taking precautions. Sierra Pacific and Port Blakely are announcing forest closures in this region. Sierra Pacific is closing its lands in Cowlitz and Lewis Counties, while Port Blakely is closing all of its forest properties in Washington and Oregon. Private forest lands in Grays Harbor, Pacific, and Wahkiakum County large private forest lands are closed due to extreme heat and fire danger. A collaboration of several private landowners has led to closing the forest to public access. Campbell Global, Greenwood Resources, Hancock Forest Management and Olympic Resource Management have closed their lands this week. The closures will remain in place until significant rainfall returns to the area.