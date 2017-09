Fire danger is also at extremely high levels, so extra caution with fire and heat sources is encouraged if you’re heading into the woods over the holiday weekend. More than 23 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail is closed near White Pass, as firefighters deal with the Norse Peak Fires in eastern Lewis County. The Norse Peak Fires were started by lightning on November 11th, with 13 fires identified in the Naches Ranger District of the Okanagon-Wenatchee National Forest. More than 13,000 acres of land have been scorched by these fires