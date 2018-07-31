The continuing dry conditions have forest land owners imposing their annual closures, due to high fire danger. Sierra Pacific Industries is announcing that their forest lands in Cowlitz, Lewis and Clark Counties are now closed to public access. SPI officials say that they take pride in making sure that their forests are open to the public, but they also say that these closures are needed to protect the resources, and for public safety.

Commercial timberland owners to the west of us are also announcing summertime closures. Campbell Global, Greenwood Resources, Hancock Forest Management and Olympic Forest Management all enacted closures over the weekend, and they say that other companies could also be closing their lands. They say that the forests are extremely dry, with no rain in the forecast. All of these properties will remain closed until further notice, when the soaking rains return in the fall.

Washington State Parks are also imposing fire restrictions, so you will want to go to their web page to check on the latest fire rules for each state park or day use area.