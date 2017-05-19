As the sun comes out and it looks more like summer, some of us will be thinking about heading into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest for some recreation. The Forest Service says that it’s a really good idea to check on road conditions before you head out, as some forest roads suffered significant damage during the winter. Some roads and road shoulders have been super-saturated, and could give way, trees and other debris could be blocking some roads, and plugged culverts could also cause problems. Forest Road 54 has had a major washout, and Forest Road 60 has been blocked by downed trees. The Forest Service says that crews are working to remove these materials, but they are still learning about damage, as snowmelt continues and that damage is revealed. You should go to the Gifford Pinchot web page or call a Ranger Station to check on road conditions; if you go out and find damage on a forest road, you’re asked to note the location and then report that to the Forest Service, so it can go on the repair list.